Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.76. The stock had a trading volume of 109,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.19 and its 200-day moving average is $283.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $312.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

