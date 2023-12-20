Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

