Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

