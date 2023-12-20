Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $170.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.