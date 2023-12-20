Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

