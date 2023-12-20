VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GDX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,029,555. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

