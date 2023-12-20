Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Trading Down 3.3%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.51. 5,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $602.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 230.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 865.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

