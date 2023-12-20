Twele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

