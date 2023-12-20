Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
VB stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.02.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
