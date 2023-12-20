Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $18.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

