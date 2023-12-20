TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group makes up 0.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 351.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 741.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,225.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock worth $3,587,456. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.