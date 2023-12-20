Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE TRV opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

