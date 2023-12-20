Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,253 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 3.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. The stock had a trading volume of 401,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

