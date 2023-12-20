Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.23. 191,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

