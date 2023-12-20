Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,899 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 108,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $5,968,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. 1,391,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

