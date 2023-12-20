Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,467 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. 1,543,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,805,865. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

