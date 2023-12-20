Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 527,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,750. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

