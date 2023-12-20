Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.0 %

EFX traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.