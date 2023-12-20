Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 97 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

KMB stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

