Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.29. 85,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,865. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $237.47 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

