The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.