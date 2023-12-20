The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Lowered by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

