The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at AES

In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

