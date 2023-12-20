Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 667 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

