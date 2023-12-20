Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 4,541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 573,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

