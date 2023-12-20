TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 116,430 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get TDCX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDCX

TDCX Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The company has a market cap of $656.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.47 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TDCX during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TDCX by 5,628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.