TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires 135,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 5,873,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,797,273. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.