Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Target were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

