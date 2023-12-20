S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANW

S&W Seed Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.12.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the second quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.