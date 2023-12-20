SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $0.02 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.