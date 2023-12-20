Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,268,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,319,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.60 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

