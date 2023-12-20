StockNews.com Upgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.56 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.
