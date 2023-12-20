StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX
Veradigm Trading Up 3.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.