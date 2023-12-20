StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

