StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.66 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

