StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.66 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.