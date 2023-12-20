StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. Equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

