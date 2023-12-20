StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.72 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
