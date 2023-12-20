StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.72 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.