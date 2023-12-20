StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashford

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $3.90 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.