Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

