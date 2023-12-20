SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lessened by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.06 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

