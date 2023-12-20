Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

