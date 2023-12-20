Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 148.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

