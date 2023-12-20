Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EFG stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

