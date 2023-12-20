Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

