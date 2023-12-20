Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $435,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.