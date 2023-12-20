Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.