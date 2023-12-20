Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $189.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.24 and a 200-day moving average of $177.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $190.01.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.