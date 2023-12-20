Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,002 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 768,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,659. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

