SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $321.17 million and approximately $45.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.81 or 1.00082058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012259 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010630 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

