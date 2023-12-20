Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTI stock opened at $238.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

