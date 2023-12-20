Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

NASDAQ SELB opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

